School bus catches fire in Milwaukee, no injuries reported

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed no one was injured following a school bus fire Wednesday morning.

The bus caught fire near 18th and Highland after 7 a.m. Everyone on the bus was able to evacuate without injury.

Details as to how the bus caught fire have not been released. TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

TMJ4 A school bus caught fire near 18th and Highland Wednesday morning.

