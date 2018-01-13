Sam's Club customers flood West Allis store after closing announcement

WEST ALLIS - A throng of Sam’s Club shoppers lined up around the West Allis store Friday in the cold weather after Walmart announced one day ago it would close the location.

For some, the thought of going across town to another Sam’s Club was heartbreaking.

“I feel like that going to another Sam's Club in this city is like a boyfriend breaking up with you and going to another Sam's club is like saying I should date his brother or his cousin. It's just not the same thing,” said Marybeth Borda.

Most of the shoppers weren’t quite that emotional, though.

“They're closing and it's 25 percent off the whole store,” said Leah Unger.

“It's awfully cold but when I saw the length of the line I thought I'm not going to wait in line, but then the line started going real fast and I thought well, maybe it's worth the wait,” said Jean Johnson.

“I think people are willing to stand in line. I know it's cold. But, if they want to get the good deals they might have to just suck it up and go and stand in line and wait,” said Dawn Willer.

The location is set to close on Jan. 26.

Sam’s Club will refund customer memberships for stores slated to close, including West Allis.

For information about your Sam's Club membership, call customer service at 888-746-7726 to cancel or request a refund or visit the store's website about extending your membership for free.