Sam's Club plans to permanently close West Allis location

The store was temporarily closed Thursday, but a sign on the front said it would reopen Friday and permanently close on Jan. 26.
A Madison Sam's Club location also closed on Thursday, with plans to permanently close on Jan. 26, according to WISC-TV.
Sam's Club posted the following on its Twitter account:
After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.
