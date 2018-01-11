Sam's Club plans to permanently close West Allis location

The West Allis Sam's Club location abruptly shut its doors on Thursday.

The store, located at 1540 S. 108th St., is one of several Sam's Clubs to close nationwide without notice to the public.

The store was temporarily closed Thursday, but a sign on the front said it would reopen Friday and permanently close on Jan. 26.

A Madison Sam's Club location also closed on Thursday, with plans to permanently close on Jan. 26, according to WISC-TV.

Sam's Club posted the following on its Twitter account:

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Also Thursday, Walmart -- the owner and operator of Sam's Club -- announced it would raise minimum pay to $11 per hour and give employees one-time bonuses of $1,000. Walmart attributed the pay increase to the recent tax reform bill.

Please check back for additional information in this developing story.