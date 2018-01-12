165 employees to be laid off in West Allis Sam's Club closure

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says 165 employees were impacted by Walmart’s decision to close the West Allis Sam’s Club.

In a news release, the DWD said the employees were notified of the closure on Thursday, and the store will be closing on Jan. 26.

All hourly employees will be terminated effective March 16. Management employees will be terminated on April 13.

“We expect the employment separations to be permanent. There is no union representative, recall or bumping rights. However, all separated employees have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other Sam’s Clubs or Walmart facilities,” the DWD said in a news release.

The DWD Dislocated Worker Program provides assistance to workers and companies affected layoffs. The program helps companies and worker representatives develop and implement a transition plan based on the size of the layoff event. Types of services include:

Pre-layoff workshops on a variety of topics such as resume writing and interviewing, job search strategies, and budgeting

Provision of information about programs and resources through written materials and information sessions

Career and resource fairs.

Laid-off workers can also access basic re-employment services at no charge through the state's Job Centers. Some services, including training assistance, may be an option for some workers.

