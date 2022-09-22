Watch Now
Rollover crash involving FedEx, milk trucks leaves two injured

The milk truck spilled around 5,800 gallons of milk.
Dodge County Sheriff's Office
A milk truck spilled around 5,800 gallons of milk onto the roadway following a crash in Rubicon.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 14:34:26-04

RUBICON, Wis.  — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said cleanup operations are underway in Rubicon after a milk truck and Fed Ex truck crashed into each other Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near County Highway P and County Highway N.

Officials said an investigation revealed a 26-year-old woman was driving a 2021 Ford FedEx truck and had stopped at the intersection. A 28-year-old man from Mayville was driving a 2013 Western Star milk truck and was approaching the intersection.

The FedEx truck entered the intersection, failing to yield to the milk truck. The sheriff's office said both vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the milk truck to overturn and spill around 5,800 gallons of milk onto the roadway.

A milk truck spilled around 5,800 gallons of milk onto the roadway following a crash in Rubicon.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not released.

As of Thursday afternoon, the road remains closed for cleanup.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

The Hartford Fire Department, Hartford EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, and the Dodge County Highway Department assisted with the crash.

