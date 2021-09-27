Watch
Rodgers rallies Packers past 49ers 30-28

Tony Avelar/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Aaron Rodgers
Posted at 11:12 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 00:12:36-04

PACKERS — Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers delivered for the Packers after Jimmy Garoppolo gave San Francisco the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds to play.

The comeback spoiled the first game for the 49ers with fans since beating Green Bay in the 2019 NFC title game.

