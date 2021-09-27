Watch it again: Mason Crosby hits game-winning field goal as time expires to lift Packers over 49ers

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco 49ers had the lead over the Green Bay Packers with 37 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter on Sunday Night Football.

While that might be an impossible amount of time to complete a comeback for most quarterbacks - Aaron Rodgers is not most quarterbacks.

After a couple of clutch completions to Davante Adams, Rodgers had the green and gold within field goal range, and Mason Crosby lined up for the game-winning field goal as the clock ticked down to 0:00. Watch the unforgettable moment again here:

And if you were stressed out in your living room watching the fourth quarter action, you weren't alone. Rodgers himself observed anxiously from the sidelines, as the team shared in this clip:

With the clutch win, the Packers advance to 2-1. They will next play the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 3 at 3:25 p.m.

