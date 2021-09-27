Watch
Watch it again: Mason Crosby hits game-winning field goal as time expires to lift Packers over 49ers

Lachlan Cunningham/AP
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal as time expires against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Mason Crosby
Posted at 5:21 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 06:21:07-04

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco 49ers had the lead over the Green Bay Packers with 37 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter on Sunday Night Football.

While that might be an impossible amount of time to complete a comeback for most quarterbacks - Aaron Rodgers is not most quarterbacks.

After a couple of clutch completions to Davante Adams, Rodgers had the green and gold within field goal range, and Mason Crosby lined up for the game-winning field goal as the clock ticked down to 0:00. Watch the unforgettable moment again here:

And if you were stressed out in your living room watching the fourth quarter action, you weren't alone. Rodgers himself observed anxiously from the sidelines, as the team shared in this clip:

With the clutch win, the Packers advance to 2-1. They will next play the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 3 at 3:25 p.m.

