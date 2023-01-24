Watch Now
Rockford funeral home van stolen with body still inside, discovered in Chicago

The body was found in Chicago two days after it was stolen with a funeral home van in Rockford, according to police.
via Rockford Police.
A man wanted in connection to the van theft, according to Rockford police.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jan 24, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A suspect stole a van with a body still inside from a funeral home in Rockford and drove it all the way to Chicago, police say.

Now, officers need the public's help finding the man wanted for stealing the van and driving off with the vehicle. He is pictured below wearing black clothes, white gloves and holding a phone.

Rockford police said in a statement the stolen van with the body inside was found in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. Police originally reported the van was stolen from a funeral home on Saturday. (You can send an anonymous tip to 847411, type in RPDTIP and your tip, according to police).

The van belonged to the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, according to The Chicago Tribune.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has investigated the funeral home several times in the past and the owners have a history of violations, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

