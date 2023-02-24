Watch Now
Rock-band Halestorm to perform at Wisconsin State Fair this summer

New Years Day will open for Halestorm
Posted at 8:16 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 09:16:17-05

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Grammy-award-winning rock Band Halestorm is scheduled to perform at this year's Wisconsin State Fair.

The band will be taking the main stage on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

New Years Day will open for Halestorm.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. on the Wisconsin State Fair website. The price for tickets ranges from $45 to $55.

If you purchase tickets for the concert, that ticket will also get you into the fair on the day of the performance.

