Robber exchanges gunfire with Milwaukee chicken restaurant employee

Milwaukee police say a robbery suspect tried to get away with a cash register from a south side restaurant when he exchanged gunfire with an employee. Police do not believe anyone was struck by the bullets.



Police were called to Chicken Palace restaurant in the 3400 block of W. National at around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of an armed robbery. Police supervisors say the masked robber entered the fast food restaurant and attempted to steal the cash register.

When he headed for the door, an employee reportedly fired several rounds.

Police say the suspect returned fire, dropped the cash register and ran away.

After getting in a car in a parking lot behind the store, the suspect crashed into a pole around 100 feet away in an alley and fled on foot.

Nobody is in custody.

