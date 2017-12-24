Robber exchanges gunfire with Milwaukee chicken restaurant employee

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 24 at 1:51PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
Milwaukee police say a robbery suspect tried to get away with a cash register from a south side restaurant when he exchanged gunfire with an employee. Police do not believe anyone was struck by the bullets.
Police were called to Chicken Palace restaurant in the 3400 block of W. National at around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of an armed robbery. Police supervisors say the masked robber entered the fast food restaurant and attempted to steal the cash register.