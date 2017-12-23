West Allis Police surprises community with gifts thanks to anonymous donor

WEST ALLIS -- The West Allis Police Department had an anonymous person give a donation this Christmas, but it came with a request.

The donor wanted officers to buy presents for families in the community. So, police chose twenty families and delivered gifts to them.

On Friday, TODAY’S TMJ4 went along on one of the surprise deliveries, where officers brought gifts to a 95-year-old World War II vet who had his house burglarized recently.

The veteran received a gift card for the golf course he goes to every summer – which was all the donor’s idea.

The only thing the donor wanted in return was to hear all the stories about the surprise deliveries.

