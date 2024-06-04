RNC IN 6: Effort to convert the Bucks basketball arena into a political stage begins at Fiserv Forum

Remember chanting "Bucks in Six" during the 2021 championship run?

How about R-N-C in six?

As in six weeks until the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

In a Lighthouse story, Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson discusses why Monday was a key day in the transformation of Fiserv Forum into the center of the political world for next month.

TMJ4, Jacie Griffith Fiserv Forum, Jan. 2023

TMJ4 News has learned the RNC has officially taken over Fiserv Forum. The transition from a premier basketball arena to a political stage started Monday.

In fact, you can see the red, white, and blue lighting on the outside.

"I can't believe we are only six weeks away, said Elise Dickens, CEO of the Republican National Committee. We are excited, we are on schedule and the team is ready to rock."

Dickens knows better than anyone, probably down to the second, that the Republican National Convention is fast approaching.

Getting Fiserv ready is another big step forward.

"We moved in at 8 am Monday. Our production operations staff is over there, along with our general contractor team, production staff as well as all their local subcontractors with the support of hundreds of local tradesmen," Dickens said.

It's also a busy time in Deer District.

The New Fashioned hopes convention goers will tap into her new business that opened only in April.

"On the one hand we are feeling a lot of excitement about how busy it's going to be," said Marla Poytinger, CEO of Bars and Recreation.

With 50 local taps for beer, wine, and other drinks, this place is positioned to capture a busy July 15th week of delegates, media, visitors, and politicians.

"We have some bookings. We have some proposals that are going to be booked but still need to be signed," said Poytinger. "There's going to be a lot of great foot traffic."

The MKE 2024 Host Committee, which is helping the city hold the convention, is still looking for volunteers to welcome visitors including hotel and airport greeters.

The goal was 4000, and currently, the committee is looking to recruit another 700. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error