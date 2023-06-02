Beloit native Elise Dickens named CEO for 2024 RNC in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Republican National Committee named Elise Dickens as CEO for the 2024 national convention in Milwaukee, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

In her new role, Dickens will lead the committee's activities at the 2024 convention. BizJournal reports her role is separate from the RNC Milwaukee 2024 host committee, in which Ted Kellner is CEO.



Dickens' LinkedIn profile says she is a political science graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and has worked for the Republican National Committee for the past six-and-a-half years.

She previously served as deputy finance director for a campaign by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. She also served as comptroller of the Republican Party of Wisconsin from 2011 and 2013. Prior to that, BizJournal reports she was a scheduler for Rep. Sean Duff (R-Wis).

She is a Beloit native and graduated from Baraboo High School in 2006.

