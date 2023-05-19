Steve King steps down as CEO of Milwaukee RNC Host Committee

MILWAUKEE — Ted Kellner, a Milwaukee businessman and philanthropist, will replace Steve King as CEO of the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee.

King helped launch the Host Committee's work after being named CEO in September of 2022. He will remain on the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee Board. He said the change will allow him to spend more time with his family in North Carolina.

“I am confident that what we have started at the Host Committee has set Milwaukee up for success in 2024, and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to lead the launch of this organization,” King said in a statement.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Kellner was the founder, chairman and CEO of Fiduciary Management Inc. in Milwaukee and is a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. He is executive chairman of Fiduciary Real Estate Development and chairman and CEO of T&M Partners.

“Milwaukee is a vibrant, welcoming city," Kellner said in a statement. "I am excited to build on the work that Steve and his team have started to showcase everything we have to offer in 2024. I’m ready to get to work.”



The 2024 Republican National Convention will come to Milwaukee from July 15 through July 18. The convention could bring in more than 50,000 people over the course of a month. It is also expected to bring in nearly $200 million in potential revenue.

Milwaukee was previously chosen to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, but the city was forced to hold it virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wisconsin serves as a crucial swing state for Republicans and Democrats. President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 and former President Donald Trump won it in 2016.

