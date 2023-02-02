Watch Now

Republican National Committee to give update on 2024 RNC

We're about a year and a half away from the arrival of the 2024 republican national convention… and today, we're expecting an update from officials on its progress.
RNC officials are visiting Milwaukee on Thursday and are set to give updates around 12:45 p.m. central time. Watch live when it begins:

Set to come to the city from July 15 through July 18, 2024, the arrival of the convention could welcome more than 50,000 people to the city over the course of a month.

Financially, the RNC is expected to bring in nearly $200 million in potential revenue.

This comes about four years after the Brew City was chosen to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. As you might remember, the pandemic forced the city to hold it virtually.

It's interesting to note that Wisconsin is one of the few states in the country that can truly be considered purple during the general election.

Wisconsin is a crucial swing state for both Democrats and Republicans with President Joe Biden winning the state in 2020 after former President Donald Trump won it in 2016.

The latest updates on the RNC can be found on the convention's new website, which launched Thursday.

