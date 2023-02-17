Riverwest residents told to shovel their sidewalks or they won't get their mail

MILWAUKEE — Shovel your sidewalks or else you won't get your mail. That's the warning given to neighbors in Riverwest in Milwaukee.

That warning was posted on a Facebook community page but it can happen anywhere. The U.S. Postal Service says carriers must deliver your mail efficiently when it is safe to do so.

If a mailbox is not cleared of snow or steps leading up to a house are icy, carriers do not have to deliver your mail.

Neighbors we caught out here doing their part and shoveling understand.

Milwaukee city ordinance requires sidewalks be clear 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling.

Violate that and you can get a $50 fine. If you still don't shovel, a contractor will clean it up and you'll have to foot the bill.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip