Riverwalk Commons Concert Series kicks off in Milwaukee this June

MILWAUKEE — The Riverwalk Commons Concert Series, held by the Milwaukee Public Market, is returning this June!

The Tuesday night concert series will take place on eight dates throughout the summer, with the first being June 20.

On each of the dates, a local musician will head to the Riverwalk Commons, across the street from the Public Market and underneath I794, and perform from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Prior to each performance, there will be a happy hour from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., featuring beverage specials.

“The Riverwalk Commons Concert series was a great success last year and we’re thrilled to expand it to 8 total dates this year. Activating the spaces under the freeway has been a key focus for us as we work with our partners to create a public space for both outdoor recreation and entertainment,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. “The Riverwalk Commons Concert Series is another layer of programming where the public can enjoy the Milwaukee summer outdoors while listening to talented local musicians.”

Th performers and dates are below:



June 20, 2023 - The Panoptics

July 11, 2023 - Joe Wray

July 18, 2023 - Evan Christian

August 1, 2023 - Learning to Fly – A Tribute to Tom Petty

August 15, 2023 - DJ Shawna

August 29, 2023 - Rob Knapp & The Soul Patrol

September 12, 2023 - Trapper Schoepp

September 26, 2023 - Radio, Radio

Admission into the concert series is free. Food trucks will be onsite during the events and Draft & Vessel, a seasonal outdoor vendor at the Public Market.



