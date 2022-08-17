Rising fentanyl overdoses, Wisconsin issues public health advisory

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory on Wednesday, warning of the rising risk of overdose deaths from drugs laced with the highly addictive synthetic opioid known as fentanyl.

In 2021, synthetic opioids - mostly fentanyl - were identified in 91 percent of opioid-related overdose deaths in Wisconsin and 73 percent of all overdose deaths, DHS data shows.

The number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose by 97 percent from 2019 through 2021. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine, two of the most notable opioids.

A public health advisory in Wisconsin is more of a public warning than a policy with funding or laws. "The health advisory includes action items for the public, partners, providers, and stakeholders to be aware of the risks of fentanyl, but also to share the information with their communities," according to a statement from DHS on Wednesday.

The DHS highlighted their support for fentanyl test strips, which are used to test a substance for fentanyl laced inside. Gov. Tony Evers approved the decriminalizing of fentanyl test strips in March. Now anyone who wants to get the strips can do so by contacting the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake called it a "public health crisis."

“As we continue our work to promote mental health, reduce harm, and increase support for those struggling with substance use disorders, we can't ignore the greater risks people face by not knowing what is included in the drugs they are taking,” said Timberlake.

Read the DHS' statement on their website.

