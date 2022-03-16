Milwaukee County health officials to distribute 1,600 fentanyl testing strips to prevent opioid deaths

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services will distribute 1,600 fentanyl testing strips to help prevent opioid-related deaths.

The strips detect the presence of fentanyl in powders or injectables and can help prevent accidental overdoses.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, 560 people died from drug overdoses in 2021. Of those 560, fentanyl, either alone or in combination with other drugs, resulted in 79 percent of drug overdose deaths, a news release says.

“Under Wisconsin law, fentanyl testing strips are considered drug paraphernalia and are illegal to possess by both community members and first responders; however, they are a crucial, life-saving resource,” said Milwaukee County Supervisor Sylvia Ortiz-Velez. “Without access to these testing strips, drug users risk overdose from the otherwise undetectable presence of fentanyl, which is why I am so passionate about the legalization of these strips and proud that bipartisan legislation has accomplished that goal.”

A plan to distribute the testing strips will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information and to learn more about available resources, please click here. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health or a substance use disorder crisis, call the Milwaukee County 24/7 crisis line at 414-257-7222.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip