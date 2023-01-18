Retired Franklin priest Anthony Kluckman still missing after 6 months

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Priests of the Sacred Heart, Dehonians, is putting out another call for help as we approach the 6-month mark since one of their priests went missing.

TMJ4's last report on the missing priest: Retired priest with dementia missing from Franklin, family offers $10K reward

75-year-old Anthony Kluckman was last seen on security footage on Jan. 21, 2022 as he was leaving Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake in Franklin, Wisconsin. The senior apartment complex includes a section for retired members of the religious order, according to a news release from the order on Wednesday.

Priests of the Sacred Heart, Dehonians

Anthony Kluckman

Kluckman suffers from dementia. Franklin police have searched Sacred Heart and the surrounding area. They used trained dog teams, scuba divers, drones and sonar several times, with no luck finding the missing priest.

If you have any information that you think may be relevant in the search for Fr. Anthony, please contact the Franklin Police Department at: 414-425-2522. There is a $10,000 reward for clues that lead to finding Fr. Anthony.

Read their announcement below:

