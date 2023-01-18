Watch Now
Retired Franklin priest Anthony Kluckman still missing after 6 months

Police used trained dog teams, scuba divers, drones and sonar several times, with no luck finding the missing priest.
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 16:47:34-05

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Priests of the Sacred Heart, Dehonians, is putting out another call for help as we approach the 6-month mark since one of their priests went missing.

75-year-old Anthony Kluckman was last seen on security footage on Jan. 21, 2022 as he was leaving Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake in Franklin, Wisconsin. The senior apartment complex includes a section for retired members of the religious order, according to a news release from the order on Wednesday.

Anthony Kluckman
Anthony Kluckman

Kluckman suffers from dementia. Franklin police have searched Sacred Heart and the surrounding area. They used trained dog teams, scuba divers, drones and sonar several times, with no luck finding the missing priest.

If you have any information that you think may be relevant in the search for Fr. Anthony, please contact the Franklin Police Department at: 414-425-2522. There is a $10,000 reward for clues that lead to finding Fr. Anthony.

Read their announcement below:

