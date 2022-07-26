Watch Now
Retired priest with dementia missing from Franklin, family offers $10K reward

Anthony Kluckman
Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 25, 2022
FRANKLIN, Wis. — Have you seen this man? Family of father Anthony Kluckman is offering a $10,000 reward for help finding him.

The 75-year-old retired priest has dementia. He was last seen outside his apartment building near the Priests of the Sacred Heart monastery near Hwy 100 and Rawson around 1:35 a.m. Thursday in Franklin, police say.

Police say he is 5'10" and 250 pounds and was last seen wearing glasses, an ID bracelet, a square print multi-color shirt, dark pants, and white tennis shoes. He was carrying a small black duffel bag.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522.

