GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The restaurateur who brought the Big Boy burger chain back to Wisconsin plans to open a Mexican restaurant nearby in Germantown.

Chaz Hastings hopes to open a restaurant called Veracruz Mexican Cantina at N112 W16290 Mequon Rd., according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Hastings says the restaurant would offer Mexican groceries and may also serve as a ghost kitchen for the hot dog chain Nathan’s Famous.

Veracruz Mexican Cantina will focus on chicken plates and will pay homage to its namesake. The restaurant's chef, Gustavo Bartolo, is from Veracruz.

Hastings hopes to open in two months. It's in the former White House of Music property.

Hastings told the BizJournal he is also opening a Big Boy food truck and a second Big Boy restaurant somewhere in Wisconsin.

The Big Boy location that is already open is located at N116 W15841 Main St. It opened in July of last year.

