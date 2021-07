GERMANTOWN — Big Boy, the popular burger chain, is officially back in Wisconsin after a long 26 year wait.

The restaurant officially started flipping patties on July 21 at N116 W15841 Main St. in Germantown.

Big Boys were popular in Wisconsin for decades when they were run by the Marcus Corporation. However, they were shutdown in the 1990s. Now the wait is over. The Detroit-based burger chain is back.

The Germantown location will be open seven days a week from 11 am to 9 pm.

