Residents react to new plan to bring casino to Kenosha, proposal heads to full Common Council

KENOSHA, Wis. — There is now a new step in the years-long effort to bring a new casino to Kenosha. On Thursday, the public got a chance to weigh in on the latest plan.

On Tuesday, the city announced its latest plan. Just two days later, dozens of residents filled the seats in the city's municipal building to speak for and against that possibility.

The roughly 60 acre project would be built along I-94 in Kenosha, owned by the Menominee Gaming Authority and developed by the Seminole Indian Tribe and Hard Rock Cafe in Florida.

This isn't the first effort to bring a casino to the county. A 2004 referendum showed residents in favor of a casino but a similar proposal at the time was vetoed by then-governor, Scott Walker.

People in Thursday night's public meeting said the decades-old referendum shouldn't apply

“I oppose finding out this is all based off of a 2004 referendum, which for those of you in the room, I’m 23. That means I was 4 years old then,” said John Bush of Kenosha.

Meanwhile, local union workers are in favor of bringing more labor jobs to the area saying, “[The project] is going to create a lot of great jobs for building trade members as well as the whole area surrounding us.”

Project developers estimate the $350-million casino will bring 850 construction jobs and 1,000 jobs after production.

Residents opposed to the project say that while union jobs are a plus, the long-term effects of a casino in the area won't benefit the city, citing the potentials for increases in drunk driving and crime.

After over an hour of public comment and a presentation from developers, the Kenosha Common Council voted to advance the proposal to a formal vote later this month.

