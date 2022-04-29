Residents, police hold walk to repair relations, prevent gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Friday afternoon, Milwaukee police and community leaders are inviting people to join them on a community walk following the shooting and death of a 13-year-old girl near 5th and Rodgers.

Organizers say trust between residents and police has broken down, and today's walk is in an attempt to restore the relationship.

Watch:

GodTouchMKE Executive Director, Marty Calderon

The group hopes to prevent more tragedies like Sunday's shooting on 5th. 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson and her sisters were playing outside when someone started shooting.

Shanaria died. Her little sister was also shot and is now home recovering at home.

Pastors, police and community activists say the crime has long been ignored here. And they want residents to know they can reach out to police and faith leaders.

"I think we should've taken more interest before these incidents have happened. I think as leaders, we need to be held responsible for that. And we need to be out here supporting the community," said Marty Calderon, the executive director at God Touch Milwaukee.

Bruce Harrison will update this report Friday evening.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip