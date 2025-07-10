Residents highlight traffic safety concerns following fatal pedestrian crash

A 62-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Milwaukee's east side on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Gregory Skaar.

The crash occurred at Astor Street and Ogden Avenue at 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, as police say Skaar was crossing the intersection. Flowers were left at the site soon after.

"It's tragic," resident Dave Alfvin told TMJ4.

"That is like my worst fear. I saw my worst fear," another resident, Therese VanArsdale, said. "That can't happen, that shouldn't have happened, and it's horrifying."

VanArsdale was walking her dog Apollo when they came across the scene.

"It makes you pause. It makes you appreciate life. That's how fast that can happen," VanArsdale stated.

The intersection is a busy one. It is a four-way stop with a high volume of pedestrians and public transit users.

"Maybe they need to put up more signs warning about the pedestrian crosswalk," neighbor Kevin Kreger said.

Multiple people in the area told TMJ4 that often, drivers do not stop at the stop signs at the intersection.

Data from Wisconsin Community Maps shows no crashes at Astor and Ogden over the last three years. In 2024, there were two crashes about a block away.

Alfvin and others say there have been plenty of close calls. Alfvin says he has also alerted city officials about his concerns.

"Lots of close calls, people just driving right through," Alfvin explained. "I've had to jump backwards at times because I knew the person wasn't going to stop."

Police have not yet released details on the circumstances of Wednesday's crash. The driver stayed on the scene. MPD says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Residents who talked with TMJ4 believe signs with flashing lights could help make the cross streets safer.

MPD says the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing this case.

