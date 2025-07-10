MILWAUKEE — A person was killed after being struck by a car while crossing an intersection in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

According to Milwaukee police, the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9. Police say the 62-year-old was crossing the intersection of N. Astor and E. Ogden when they were struck by a passing vehicle.

Watch: 62-year-old hit and killed by driver near Astor and Ogden in Milwaukee

62-year-old hit and killed by driver in Milwaukee

Police say the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation into the collision.

