62-year-old hit and killed by driver near Astor and Ogden in Milwaukee

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation into the collision
MILWAUKEE — A person was killed after being struck by a car while crossing an intersection in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

According to Milwaukee police, the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9. Police say the 62-year-old was crossing the intersection of N. Astor and E. Ogden when they were struck by a passing vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation into the collision.

