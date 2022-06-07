Residents, business owners weary of dangerous intersection after high-speed crash

MILWAUKEE — Sandwich God owner Michael Smith is concerned about his staff coming to and from work at his restaurant at Teutonia and Vienna.

"If you all was to ever just sit there for a second [and watch], everybody run this light," said Smith. "It's so poorly marked. Doesn't tell you where to start, where to go."

Since opening at the intersection eight months ago, he's had to worry about cars running lights, baselining — passing in bike and parking lanes — and a series of high-speed crashes.

On Monday, he was grabbing a cheesesteak sandwich from the order window when a Jeep collided with another car and flipped onto its roof, sliding within about 15 yards of Sandwich God.

Police said a 19-year-old suspect stole the Jeep before it flipped. He was arrested shortly after the crash.

Earlier this year, a driver sped through the intersection and crashed a car into his neighbor's porch, totally destroying it.

Last October, on his first day of business, another car crashed into a utility pole near the site of Monday's crash.

He blames the regular crashes — some kind of accident at least every two weeks, he said — on poor road design and speeding.

Since launching early in 2021, the Milwaukee Police Traffic Safety Unit has issued nearly 24,721 citations. More than half of those were for speeding.

"Just slow down. Y'all out messing up people's business," said Smith. "We have to send people home early today."

