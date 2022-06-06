Large police presence near Capitol and Teutonia following crash

MILWAUKEE — There is a large police presence near Capitol and Atkinson following a crash around 5 p.m.

TMJ4 News responded to the scene. There are at least five vehicles involved. This includes three near Teutonia and Capitol and two vehicles near Teutonia and Keefe.

TMJ4 crews on scene talked to witnesses who tell us that Milwaukee police hit someone during a chase. Witnesses say the person that was being chased apparently got away.

Police have not confirmed that information to TMJ4 News.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

