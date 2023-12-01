Residents asked to leave Holt Avenue Park and Ride lot

Residents at the Holt Avenue Park and Ride are scrambling to find a place to go after they say officers from the Milwaukee Police Department handed out tickets and notices asking them to leave early Friday morning.

A sign at the Park and Ride prohibits overnight parking from December 1st until March 31st, for snow removal and safety, adding "for shelter, call 211."

TMJ4 found many residents cleaning up their belongings Friday morning and hauling them off the lot. Some tell us there hasn't been clear communication, so they don't know what time they need to leave by. However, they are glad they can lean on each other at this time of uncertainty.

"This is the best community I have ever lived in. The people that lived here pull together. We pool all our resources. When we get food we put it all together. We do group cookouts. It's probably literally, seriously one of the best communities in my entire life," said Kevin Perez, who lives at the Park and Ride.

Another resident told TMJ4 this is the first time anything like this has happened.

We reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for comment, but have not heard back yet.

