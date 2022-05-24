Watch
Republican fake elector running to lead election commission

Wisconsin Elections Commission
FILE - Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. One of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin said Monday, May 23, 2022, he is running to become chairman of the state elections commission where he currently serves as a member. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
Posted at 8:19 PM, May 23, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the 10 Republicans who attempted to cast Electoral College ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost Wisconsin is running to become chairman of the state elections commission where he currently serves as a member.

Bob Spindell has been an outspoken member of the bipartisan commission and supporter of the investigation into the 2020 election being led by a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

Spindell said Monday he is the most qualified to help the image of the commission as chair.

Under state law, the next chair must be a Republican.

The commission scheduled a Wednesday vote.

