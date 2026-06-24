You can often find Republican Andy Manske campaigning for governor one voter at a time.

"I hope to talk about the issues. I hope to bring new policy, said Manske. I hope to just represent Republicans and say, " Hey, not all Republicans are one way or another."

The 27-year-old medical service technician and Milwaukee County native is running in the August 11 Republican primary for Wisconsin governor, facing an uphill battle against Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, who has been endorsed by President Trump.

Watch: Republican candidate for governor Andy Manske campaigning as 'regular working class guy'

Republican candidate for governor Andy Manske campaigning as 'regular working class guy'

"Endorsements at the end of the day are just endorsements, said Manske. It's about personality. It's about charisma. It's about what you're going to do for your community, what your vision is, what you're bringing."

Manske's campaign centers on three pillars: Reform, Reduce Costs and Reimagine.

His website lays out plans that include using artificial intelligence to reduce the size of state government while restricting AI data centers, investing in a high-speed rail system and more.

TMJ4'S Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson caught up with Manske at a Pewaukee forum, where he was surrounded by Democrats also running for governor.

"I'm just a regular working-class guy," Manske said.

"I come from a mixed family background where I have some Democrats, some Republicans. Me and my wife are just trying to navigate the world just like everybody else," Manske said.

Despite polling in the single digits, Manske counts getting 2,000 signatures to qualify for the August 11 primary ballot as his biggest accomplishment so far.

"Somebody like me should have never made the ballot. Let's be clear, making 6 to 8% in polling, I spent $0 at that point when those polls came out. I'm proud of that, you know, I'm proud of the commitments I've made, -- the conversations I've had hard work -- to get this. It is hard work," Manske said.

Manske remains realistic about his chances.

"I think there's always an outside chance. We've seen some surprises this year in the political world," Manske said.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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