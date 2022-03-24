Watch
Reports: Marquez Valdes-Scantling signs $30 million deal with Kansas City Chiefs, leaving Green Bay

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) runs after a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 3:10 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:11:23-04

Former Green Bay Packers' wide-receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reportedly is signing a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to an ESPN report, Valdes-Scantling will sign a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to$36 million.

Valdes-Scantling is an unrestricted free agent.

TMJ4's Lance Allan met up with him in his native Saint Petersburg, Florida in February as he was waiting to find out his fate. Valdes-Scantling told Allan he was wishing for the best.

"You know, I don't know. You know, whatever that could be," he said. "I gotta keep praying on it and hoping it all works out. But I couldn't tell you what the hope is. I hope I go to a situation where it all works out."

2021 proved to be a difficult year for the wide receiver. While out due to Covid protocols during the Christmas Day Browns game, he tweeted that his 8 month old nephew passed away.

"Very tough," Valdes-Scantling says. "You know it was unexpected, he was 8 months old. You know, and that was going to be his first Christmas. And it was really tough for my family."

He also previously stated he wanted to keep playing with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"I hope it's somewhere where I'm at, because I would love to keep playing with him," Valdes-Scantling said.

If Valdes-Scantling does indeed play for the Chiefs, he would be going from the NFL's reigning MVP Rodgers to the NFL's former MVP Patrick Mahomes.

