Unrestricted free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling waiting to find out his fate

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers have an interesting decision on Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He's an unrestricted free agent. I caught up with him in his native Saint Petersburg, Florida, and he's waiting to find out his fate, like the rest of us.

"I don't really process it, because I can't really read the future so it's kind of just me just, kind of waiting and seeing what happens," Marquez Valdes-Scantling says. "You know, all of that decision making will be made here in the next couple of weeks. So it's kind of just one of those things, where you kind of just gotta wait and see."

What does MVS wish, would happen?

"The best," Valdes-Scantling says. "You know, I don't know. You know, whatever that could be. You know I gotta keep praying on it and hoping it all works out. But I couldn't tell you what the hope is. I hope I go to a situation where it all works out."

2021 proved to be a difficult year for the wide receiver. While out due to Covid protocols during the Christmas Day Browns game, he tweeted that his 8 month old nephew passed away.

"Very tough," Valdes-Scantling says. "You know it was unexpected, he was 8 months old. You know, and that was going to be his first Christmas. And it was really tough for my family."

So MVS carries on. And he definitely wants to play with Aaron Rodgers, wherever that might be.

"I hope it's somewhere where I'm at, because I would love to keep playing with him," Valdes-Scantling says.

Valdes-Scantling credits his partnership with Six Star Pro Nutrition for helping him get ready, for wherever he may be.

"Partnered up with them, about a year and a half ago," Valdes-Scantling says. "And we've been working since then. So I'm super sore you know, getting 250 pound men throwing their bodies at me. I think a 50 year old guy will feel great too."

Lance Allan: "Hey I own it man. I own it."

MVS thinks there is mutual interest in bringing him back to the Pack, but there are a lot of moving parts.

