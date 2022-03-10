Watch
Cap concerns limit Packers' options heading into free agency

David Richard/AP
General view of a Green Bay Packers helmet. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 11:02 AM, Mar 10, 2022
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers can breathe a little easier heading into free agency now that MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he plans to return.

The Packers also placed a franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

But the Packers still have an unsettled situation at receiver because of the possibility Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown could depart.

The Packers could have trouble keeping All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas after both raised their stock with breakthrough seasons.

