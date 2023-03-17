Report: Former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan signs with the Chicago Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers need a new tight end! ESPN is reporting Robert Tonyan signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears.

Tonyan spent six years in Green Bay after making the Packers' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

According to ESPN, Tonyan is the second key offensive player to leave Green Bay in free agency. This comes after Allen Lazard came to a four-year deal with the New York Jets this week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has also announced his intention to play with the Jets. The Packers are currently negotiating a trade with the team.

Tonyan will join a tight-end depth chart led by Cole Kmet, ESPN reports. Last season, Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns.

ESPN says, "Tonyan had a career-best 53 passes for the second 50-plus-catch season of his career."

'My intention is to play for the Jets': Rodgers tells Pat Mcafee he's ready to leave Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for the New York Jets

By Julia Marshall, March 16, 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the New York Jets, he announced on the Pat McAfee show Wednesday.

Rodgers said the decision was made a few days ago, but the hold up with an official announcement is compensation the Green Bay Packers would like to get for Rodgers.

The Packers MVP talked about his decision and how he came to it saying he went into his darkness retreat a few weeks ago 90% sure he was going to retire.

When he came out of the darkness, Rodgers said he wanted to see where the business was at and who was considering what. He said he wanted to get back into his workouts and get a feel of whether the passion was still there.

Rodgers said he got a feeling that the Packers were ready to move on, especially considering they'd already drafted a replacement quarterback in Jordan Love. On the McAfee show, he said, "there was some shopping going around."

Many Packers fans saw the pick as a sign that the team was moving on from Rodgers. Others were simply confused by the choice.

"They like to get rid of players a year early rather than a year late," Rodgers said on the show. "They drafted the guy that would replace me."

Rodgers said he wished the Packers organization had had a conversation with him at the beginning of the offseason, expressing their desire to move on.

So, he met with the Jets organization. He said they had a good conversation and now, his "intention is to play for the Jets."

The Packers and Jets now need to come to a trade agreement, one in which the Packers are likely seeking a lot. Rodgers said he is not holding up that process, but the Packers are "digging their heels in."

A major domino foreshadowing the deal fell on Tuesday, when the Jets reached an agreement with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers' favorite targets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Jets may also have their eye on Randall Cobb.

Rodgers addressed Green Bay and its fans during the show, saying, "I love that town so much."

Rodgers continued by saying, "that town, that region, that state has given me so much love and support from the day I was drafted... to when I took over, winning the Super Bowl, all the incredible memories through the years."

The Packers quarterback said Green Bay will always have a place in his heart.

"That place is always going to be really really special to me, as are those fans," Rodgers said. "I love you Green Bay, thank you. We'll meet again."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip