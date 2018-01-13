Bay View neighborhood in Milwaukee made the list of The Best Drinking Neighborhoods in the Country created by Thrillist.

This list compiled bar quality, quantity and variety to determine which areas deserve a spot.

What sets these neighborhoods apart, "is that feeling that you're having an imbibing experience that you couldn't quite be having anyplace else," said Thrillist.

Bay View made the list along with Chinatown in Honolulu and the Lower East Side in New York for its "ridiculous" beer selections at BurnHearts and Sugar Maple, the boozy ice cream drinks at At Random and unique cocktails at Boone & Crockett and Dock 18.

Thrillist also took into account the many dive bars Bay View has to offer for the people who are happiest with a beer in hand and a bar game nearby. The list specially mentioned Blackbird Bar for its board games and pinball machines.