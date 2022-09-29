Report alleges Brett Favre's charity gave $60K to daughter's high school volleyball gym

A new report alleges Brett Favre used $60,000 from his nonprofit for disadvantaged children to help pay for a new volleyball gym at his daughter's high school.

The Daily Beast reports the retired Green Bay Packers quarterback's nonprofit Favre4Hope directed the funds to the booster club of suburban Oak Grove, one of the highest-rated high schools in Mississippi.

Two years after the new stadium was built, the contractor filed a lawsuit against the boosters claiming the group still owed them $328,000, the Daily Beast reports. Favre was not listed as a defendant but was named in a letter attached to the civil complaint, the report alleges.

The Packers legend was already making headlines for his connection to a $70 million welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi. Favre has not been accused of a crime or charged. However, as the scandal continues to unfold, ESPN Milwaukee and Sirius XM Radio put Favre's weekly shows and appearances on pause.

Favre allegedly received millions for his start-up company and for speeches he never gave from the nation's poorest state. According to NBC, Mississippi paid Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 to give speeches - out of federal welfare funds intended for needy families. The state's auditor is demanding the money back with interest. NBC reports Favre has paid back the fees, but not the $228,000 in interest.

Favre's lawyer, Bud Holmes, tells NBC he did nothing wrong and never understood he was paid with federal welfare funds. The Associated Press previously reported Favre denied he was paid for events he didn't attend and said his charity provided millions to poor children in both Mississippi and Wisconsin.

A Mississippi Today report said last week the former governor of Mississippi, Phil Bryant, helped Favre get welfare funds to build a volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The report cites text messages filed in the state's lawsuit over misspent welfare funds. The text messages were filed by an attorney representing Nancy New, who has pleaded guilty to her role in the welfare scheme. Nancy New and her son once ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi that spent millions of dollars in federal welfare funds to help the state.

According to Mississippi Today reporting, the text messages show Favre, Bryant, and New discussed how to move $5 million in welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi. Favre played at Southern Miss and his daughter was a volleyball player there at the time some of the text messages were sent.

