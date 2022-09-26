Fraud allegations could mean serious trouble for Brett Favre's legacy

MILWAUKEE — Brett Favre, one of the most revered athletes in Wisconsin sports history, is the subject of an FBI investigation as new information unfolds on the scandal in Favre's home state of Mississippi.

The scandal involves the alleged misuse of welfare funds to build a volleyball facility at Favre's alma mater, The University of Mississippi, during the time Favre's daughter was a student-athlete there.

It's all part of a bigger investigation into millions of dollars of misspent public welfare funds within the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

On Monday, new court filings showed the hall of fame quarterback pressing then-Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant for millions of dollars in state money, even after being told spending these specific state funds in this particular manner could be illegal.

As the allegations continue to unfold involving Favre, both fans and experts are saying that they are concerned that this could really damage the hall of famer's brand.

"He's a legend," said Diane Kleist, a Packers fan in the Milwaukee area.

She is one of several fans TMJ4 News caught up with while they were shopping at the Green and Gold Zone in West Allis on Monday. The news was tough to digest for some, specifically because Favre isn't currently charged with any crimes, though he is named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit related to the matter.

Favre's attorneys maintain that Favre wasn't aware of welfare funds being used to build the facility.

"I guess I try not to judge until all of the facts are laid out," said Kleist.

Meanwhile, ESPN Milwaukee and Sirius XM Radio have wasted no time distancing themselves from the football legend. Both are putting his weekly shows and appearances on pause, at least for now.

"By all means, people should wait until the facts come out. But, when the facts come out, are people going to be able to evaluate them in a reasonable way?" asked Dr. Michael Mirer a sports media expert who is currently a visiting professor at UW-Milwaukee. "Fandom makes that hard."

Mirer says the consequences Favre is already facing shows his brand could take a serious hit amid this scandal.

"The fact that people are taking this seriously is that his reputation is not going to protect him from these allegations," said Mirer.

Mirer said if Favre is never criminally charged, his reputation could be stained, but the love Packers fans have for him will remain unshaken. However, he says if there are criminal charges brought forth, Favre could have something more serious to worry about.

"It doesn't take that long for a brand to get destroyed," he said. "That's something we've seen in the past."

Alarming allegations that could mean "Game Over" for Brett Favre's impressive career.

