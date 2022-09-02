Brett Favre questioned by FBI in connection to $70M Mississippi welfare scandal

The FBI has questioned former Packers quarterback Brett Favre in connection with a $70 million Mississippi welfare scandal.

Favre allegedly received millions for his start-up company and for speeches he never gave from the nation's poorest state. Favre has not been accused of a crime or charged.

According to NBC, Mississippi paid Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 to give speeches - out of federal welfare funds intended for needy families. The state's auditor is demanding the money back with interest. NBC reports Favre has paid back the fees, but not the $228,000 in interest.

Favre's lawyer, Bud Holmes, tells NBC he did nothing wrong and never understood he was paid with federal welfare funds. The Associated Press previously reported Favre denied he was paid for events he didn't attend and said his charity provided millions to poor children in both Mississippi and Wisconsin.

