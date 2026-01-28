Rep. Moore calls for ICE funding pause after fatal Minneapolis shooting

MILWAUKEE — Federal immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis have intensified congressional debate over ICE's role and funding, following the fatal shooting of protester Alex Pretti by federal agents.

Rep. Gwen Moore, a Milwaukee Democrat, has been actively engaging with communities affected by the increased federal presence, traveling to Minneapolis to meet with local officials and standing with protesters in West Allis.

"What we saw was the entire community, all of the elected officials really come together and really sort of join hands with one message that they want ICE out," Moore said.

The congresswoman questions ICE's current approach to immigration enforcement, noting the agency's evolution from its predecessor.

"I think that the ICE was formerly the Immigration and Naturalization Service, and they do not have a criminal role in immigration," Moore said.

President Trump has criticized Democrats for what he calls resistance to federal law enforcement, urging them to "cooperate with the Trump administration to enforce our Nation's Laws."

Moore maintains that local law enforcement agencies are not required to assist ICE operations, citing constitutional principles.

"I don't want to conflate legal law enforcement tactics with what ICE is doing now; local police do not have to cooperate with ICE, and this is a separation of powers," Moore said. "Yes, I'm fine with the 10th Amendment of the United States."

The departure of Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino, who served as the Trump administration's public face of the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, has raised questions about whether tensions might ease.

"Hope is always something that we can hold on to, and it certainly would work well if Alex Pretti's death was not in vain, that there could be something that could be learned from this," Moore said.

Moore has taken a firm stance on Department of Homeland Security funding, opposing new appropriations until additional oversight measures are implemented, and is encouraging Senate Democrats to do the same.

"I voted against that bill, but for them to negotiate, to put a pause on funding, until they can guarantee that Homeland Security will stop acting like these rogue patrols," Moore said.

Senate Democrats are attempting to block DHS funding this week. Republican Senator Ron Johnson blamed Minnesota Democrats for "inciting violence and obstruction of federal law enforcement" and said he will oppose any effort to "defund DHS."

President Trump addressed Pretti's death, stating he does not believe the 37-year-old was acting as an "assassin" in Minneapolis, contradicting statements from members of his own cabinet. Trump also criticized Pretti for carrying a weapon.

"You can't have guns. You can't walk in with guns. You just can't. You can't walk in with guns; you can't do that. But it's a very unfortunate incident," Trump said.

When asked if Pretti's death was justified, the president said, "We're doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself."

Rep. Gwen Moore is drawing connections between current anti-ICE protests and the civil rights demonstrations of the 1960s, emphasizing the importance of resistance and First Amendment rights in both movements.

The DACA program, originally implemented under President Obama, provides temporary protection from deportation for individuals who were brought to the United States as children.

Rep. Gwen Moore has confirmed she will seek reelection in the 2026 midterm elections, expressing renewed enthusiasm for continuing her congressional service.

