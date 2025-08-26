MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Tenants at a northwest Milwaukee apartment building say they fear for their lives after gas technicians discovered multiple leaks that have forced repeated shutoffs of gas service.

"At this point, I feel like something's gonna happen and we're gonna lose our life in this apartment," Michael Hoskins, who lives in the building, said.

TMJ4 News Renter contacts TMJ4 for help after repeatedly gas leaks in Milwaukee apartment

Hoskins called TMJ4's Jenna Rae Monday in a panic. In his voicemail, he said he needed help with a problem with his landlord.

Those problems are gas leaks according to We Energies.

TMJ4 News Renter contacts TMJ4 for help after repeatedly gas leaks in Milwaukee apartment

Documents show gas technicians have visited the building at least twice in the last month to turn off parts of the gas lines because of leaks.

"Every now and then you can smell the gas," Hoskins added.

Hoskins said he's called We Energies about the problem several times.

Watch: Renter calls TMJ4's Jenna Rae for help after repeated gas leaks in Milwaukee apartment

Renter calls TMJ4's Jenna Rae for help after repeated gas leaks in Milwaukee apartment

"I called We Energies and they said 'oh there's a lot of leaks from different areas in the basement,'" he said. "They did turn the gas off so they made it safe."

Despite We Energies cutting off the gas, tenants said it kept getting turned back on, creating an ongoing safety hazard.

Photos from tenants show warning stickers reading "dangerous condition" and "repair required" on gas pipes in the basement.

TMJ4 News Renter contacts TMJ4 for help after repeatedly gas leaks in Milwaukee apartment

"When you see that, what was your reaction to seeing that," Rae asked Hoskins.

"Fear. I was like really like freaking out. I have anxiety, I've been having anxiety, panic attacks, because I don't know if I'm gonna lay down and wake up to, or not wake up, or just die in my sleep because gas is invisible," Hoskins answered.

After speaking with Hoskins Monday, TMJ4 called We Energies.

Tuesday, We Energies crews showed up to his building for at least the third time this month.

We Energies confirmed the multiple gas leaks, which technicians said, are coming from the building's furnaces and water heater, forcing them to shut the gas off to appliances yet again.

"Any time we turn something off it's because there's probably gas blowing or there could be gas blowing because of a leak," Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for We Energies, said.

The utility company has been trying to prevent a safety issue by repeatedly shutting off the gas.

"It looks like the gas was turned back on, we don't know by who, we don't know when," Conway added.

The building is managed and owned by Badger Management. TMJ4 tried calling their main line Tuesday, but got a voicemail. The only address shown on its website or linked to its business license is a P.O. Box in Wauwatosa.

Eventually, we were able to get in contact with someone on the management team. When Rae identified herself on the phone to him, he hung up.

Rae called back again and started asking questions about Badger Management, who the owner is, who runs this property, and who could answer TMJ4's questions.

She was told to send an email, and is still waiting for a reply back.

"Being here, I feel very unsafe," Hoskins said.

Hoskins said he contacted the media because he believes the public needs to know about the situation.

If there's something you want Jenna Rae to investigate, email her at Jenna.Rae@tmj4.com.

"This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error