Remembering the movement: Dr. Howard Fuller reflects on Rev. Jesse Jackson's legacy

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Andrea Williams had the opportunity to meet Rev. Jesse Jackson on several occasions throughout her career—moments she'll never forget. But she's not alone. Many others across generations have their own powerful memories of the civil rights icon whose influence stretches far beyond a single historic photograph.
To reflect on Rev. Jackson’s enduring impact, Andrea visited Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy to speak with Howard Fuller, former MPS Superintendent and Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Marquette University.
“We worked together on two things,” Fuller recalled. “One was the National Black Political Convention in Gary in 1972. I think we both were part of the national organizing committee that pulled that convention together. There’s a film about it. The second thing was when I organized African Liberation Day in May of 1972.”
Dr. Fuller believes Rev. Jackson’s legacy extends well beyond the iconic balcony image taken the day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.
“One of the things that Jesse should be remembered for is his focus—not just on housing and other aspects of civil rights—but his focus on economics and putting pressure on corporations to both hire Black people and bring people into ownership,” Fuller said.
Rev. Jackson’s commitment to empowerment was rooted early in his life. He joined Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1960 while attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He later transferred to North Carolina A&T State University, a historically Black university that helped shape his activism and leadership.
“It was an honor to call Rev. Jesse Jackson ‘Brother,’” said Ken Ginlack, President of the Kappa Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi. “He stood for our cardinal principles: manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift.”
For many fraternity members, Rev. Jackson wasn’t just a historical figure—he was a living example of possibility.
Watch: Remembering the movement: Dr. Howard Fuller reflects on Rev. Jesse Jackson's legacy
“Well, my first interaction with him was on TV,” said fraternity member Kweku Amoasi. “I was a 12-year-old seeing a Black man run for president. He was Obama before Obama. When he said, ‘I am somebody,’ that let me know that I could be somebody.”
Rev. Jackson made history with his groundbreaking presidential campaigns in the 1980s, inspiring a new generation of political engagement and paving the way for future leaders.
Fraternity member Darrell Williams, also a photographer, had the honor of attending Rev. Jackson’s 83rd birthday celebration. He also reflected on the reverend’s continued presence during moments of crisis.
“During all the civil unrest happening within the state of Wisconsin, we were able to call on him to ease some of that unrest in Milwaukee and Kenosha and other places,” Williams said.
Through decades of activism—from civil rights marches to economic justice campaigns—Rev. Jesse Jackson has left an undeniable imprint on America and the world.
His legacy is not confined to one photograph, one speech, or one campaign.
We don’t just remember the man.
We remember the movement.
