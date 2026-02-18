Remembering the movement: Dr. Howard Fuller reflects on Rev. Jesse Jackson's legacy

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4's Andrea Williams had the opportunity to meet Rev. Jesse Jackson on several occasions throughout her career—moments she'll never forget. But she's not alone. Many others across generations have their own powerful memories of the civil rights icon whose influence stretches far beyond a single historic photograph.

A. Williams

To reflect on Rev. Jackson’s enduring impact, Andrea visited Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy to speak with Howard Fuller, former MPS Superintendent and Distinguished Professor Emeritus at Marquette University.

Phi Beta Sigma (Delta Xi Sigma Chapter) Howard Fuller, Honorary Member

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

“We worked together on two things,” Fuller recalled. “One was the National Black Political Convention in Gary in 1972. I think we both were part of the national organizing committee that pulled that convention together. There’s a film about it. The second thing was when I organized African Liberation Day in May of 1972.”

Dr. H. Fuller

Dr. Fuller believes Rev. Jackson’s legacy extends well beyond the iconic balcony image taken the day Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

Jack Thornell/ASSOCIATED PRESS A workman accompanied by representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and Rev. Ralph Abernathy, center, takes measurements on the second floor balcony of the Lorraine Motel on Wednesday, May 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tenn. A memorial stone will be affixed Thursday morning by Dr. Ralph Abernathy and Mrs. Coretta king, widow of the slain Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King was standing on the balcony when he was killed by a sniper's bullet on April 4, 1968. Flowers decorate the balcony and a cross is affixed to the door of the room in which he stayed. (AP Photo/ Jack Thornell)

“One of the things that Jesse should be remembered for is his focus—not just on housing and other aspects of civil rights—but his focus on economics and putting pressure on corporations to both hire Black people and bring people into ownership,” Fuller said.

MARY ALTAFFER/AP The Reverend Jesse Jackson anserws a question during a news conference, after he delivered a sermon during Sunday services, at the Metropolitan Community United Methodist Church, Jan. 11, 2004 in New York. Jackson said Sunday minority-owned investment firms should manage five percent of the assets of major corporations and non-profit organizations. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Rev. Jackson’s commitment to empowerment was rooted early in his life. He joined Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in 1960 while attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He later transferred to North Carolina A&T State University, a historically Black university that helped shape his activism and leadership.

TMJ4 Omega Psi Phi Shield

K. Ginlack

“It was an honor to call Rev. Jesse Jackson ‘Brother,’” said Ken Ginlack, President of the Kappa Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi. “He stood for our cardinal principles: manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift.”

TMJ4 Ken Ginlack, President of Kappa Phi Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

For many fraternity members, Rev. Jackson wasn’t just a historical figure—he was a living example of possibility.

Watch: Remembering the movement: Dr. Howard Fuller reflects on Rev. Jesse Jackson's legacy

Community leader Thelma Sias remembers Jesse Jackson

“Well, my first interaction with him was on TV,” said fraternity member Kweku Amoasi. “I was a 12-year-old seeing a Black man run for president. He was Obama before Obama. When he said, ‘I am somebody,’ that let me know that I could be somebody.”

TMJ4 Kweku Amoasi, Member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Rev. Jackson made history with his groundbreaking presidential campaigns in the 1980s, inspiring a new generation of political engagement and paving the way for future leaders.

Fraternity member Darrell Williams, also a photographer, had the honor of attending Rev. Jackson’s 83rd birthday celebration. He also reflected on the reverend’s continued presence during moments of crisis.

D. Williams Omega Psi Phi member Darrell Williams pictured with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr.

“During all the civil unrest happening within the state of Wisconsin, we were able to call on him to ease some of that unrest in Milwaukee and Kenosha and other places,” Williams said.

Through decades of activism—from civil rights marches to economic justice campaigns—Rev. Jesse Jackson has left an undeniable imprint on America and the world.

LAUREN VICTORIA BURKE/AP National Council of Negro Women President Dorothy Height, in wheelchair, is accompanied by Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., from left, former Amb. Andrew Young, Rev. Jesse Jackson, and former Secretary of Labor Alexis Herman, at the ground breaking ceremony for the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington Monday, Nov. 13, 2006. Man at center is unidentified. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke)

Dennis Cook/Associated Press The Rev. Jesse Jackson, left and Democratic presidential nominee Walter Mondale lifted their arms in unit in St. Paul, Minnesota at night, Tuesday, August 29, 1984 after Mondale met with black leaders. Jackson pledged his "deep and intense" support of Mondale for the presidency. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)

His legacy is not confined to one photograph, one speech, or one campaign.

We don’t just remember the man.

We remember the movement.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error