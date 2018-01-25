"Wherever he was in the world, he would make the announcer say: 'The man who made Milwaukee famous. The one, the only. The Crusher!'" said one of his daughters, Dawn Lisowski. "But we called him dad."
His real name was Reginald Lisowski. He was a bricklayer from South Milwaukee and a true family man. He was married for 55 years and had four kids. He followed his passion and broke into pro-wrestling in the 1950's. His wrestling career lasted more than 40 years. He died from a brain tumor in 2005.
"He was a hard-working, regular guy who made it to stardom, but he never forgot where he came from," Dawn said.
"He had many opportunities to move," said his other daughter, Sherri Brozoski. "We could have lived anywhere, but he wanted to stay here, where he was born and raised."
But their childhood was anything but typical. Imagine bringing a date home to meet "The Crusher."
"Our dates would see how big he was, and even though our curfew was 10, they'd have us home a half hour early," Sherri said. "They didn't want to risk making dad mad!"
And there were some bizarre family trips.
"We'd always go on vacation with Dick The Bruiser and his family," Dawn said. "Can you imagine?"