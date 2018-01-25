Chellsie Memmel speaks out about convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar

Chellsie Memmel tells our Lance Allan how Nassar's conviction will change U.S. Gymnastics on Live at 10.

Local Olympic gymnast Chellsie Memmel says Dr. Larry Nassar was her doctor during her years on the national team.

It has been heartbreaking to watch and hear all of your stories. Your bravery and strength is incredible. To all the survivors, I cannot begin to imagine how you are feeling but I hope you can begin to heal. — Chellsie Memmel (@CMemmel) January 24, 2018

The Karoyli Ranch was known for many years as the training ground for the world's most elite gymnasts, but for Olympic Silver Medalist Chellsie Memmel, the more than 150 girls who spoke publicly and so many others, it's place that haunts their dreams, conjures up nightmares and allowed Larry Nassar, one of the most vicious predators in history, to sexually abuse the pre-teen girls he swore to help.

Memmel was born into the sport of gymnastics. Both of her parents, Andy and Jeanelle Memmel, coached the sport and she began competing at four years old. By age 10, she reached elite status.

She first burst on the national scene in 2003 when she won five gold medals at the Pan-Am games including an all-around gold, but her 2004 Olympic dreams were shattered by a broken right foot.

However, she bounced back and continued her streak of success at the 2005 World Championships when she became the first woman to win all-around gold since 1994.

Finally, in 2008, her Olympic dreams came true, but it wasn't without adversity.

In a horrific flashback to 2004, Memmel broke her ankle two days after arriving in China, but was able to muster up the arm strength to compete and win a silver medal in the uneven bars.

For Memmel and every other gymnast, overcoming adversity and injuries are commonplace, with over 86,000 gymnastics-related injuries treated in hospitals every year, and gymnasts rely on the promise, privacy and reliability of their physicians to get them through those taxing mental and physical trials in their life.

I remember very much the first time and every time you sexually assaulted me," Lindsay Woolever said her statements in front of the journey.

USA gymnastics, I hope you will continue to make the significant changes needed so this will never happen again to the sport I love so much. — Chellsie Memmel (@CMemmel) January 24, 2018

"It sickens me to think back to on how many times you have sexually assaulted me, close members of my family and so many of these strong members that are here and have been here all week."

Woolever was just one of the women who spoke up against the man who McKalya Maroney said was, despite his title, never a doctor.

"He in fact is, was, and forever shall be a child molester, and a monster of a human being," she said.

And that monster, as Judge Rosemarie Aquilina bluntly put it, has been given his death note.

"You will fall, you will fall Larry, into your grave, and I will rise." Kaylee McDowell said in her closing statements in front of the judge.

Her powerful words during a twelve-minute speech were a mix of inspiring and gut-wrenching. Sending goosebumps up everyone's arms, and leaving a pit in their stomach.

In response, Nassar pleaded for the sympathy of the women who testified against him, a request that was met with scoffs.

Your words these past several days have had a significant effect on myself and have shaken me to my core. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days,” he said.

For Nassar, those days will all be spent in jail. Wednesday morning, the 54-year-old was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison. Finally, that puts an end to his 40-year tenure as an athletic trainer.

Nassar began his career in 1978 as a student trainer for the women's gymnastics team at North Farmington High School went to study at the University of Michigan, and began working with the USA Gymnastics national team in 1986.

According to USA Today, the reason Nassar was able to roam free is because there was no reigns on where medical staff could be. Coaches, for instance, are barred by USA Gymnastic from being in the gymnasts living space. Medical staff are not.

However, that does not, and never will explain why Nassar was able to commit the heinous crimes he is guilty of, or why he was able to so negatively affect the lives of over 150 women who were training to compete for the country and sport they love.