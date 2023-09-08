Regal Rexnord moving headquarters to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Regal Rexnord Corp., the motors and transmission components maker from Beloit, is moving its headquarters to downtown Milwaukee.

Rexnord is moving its headquarters staff into 111 W. Michigan St., where they already maintain an office.

The office of Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued a statement Friday, confirming the news:

“I applaud Regal Rexnord’s strategic decision to formally call Milwaukee home. The relocation of its corporate headquarters to downtown Milwaukee is an additional affirmation that our city is an attractive place for businesses.





“Regal Rexnord has long maintained a strong presence in our region and our city. It is a valued company, creating jobs and economic activity for Milwaukee residents.







“I am optimistic about Regal Rexnord, and Milwaukee is very pleased to be an even larger part of the company’s future.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report the news of Rexnord's move to Milwaukee.

This comes about a week after we learned Regal Rexnord Corp. is set to close its plant in West Milwaukee, the union told our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The closure impacts about 50 workers, who are represented by the United Steelworkers union.

Rexnord has a total of four factories in the Milwaukee area, with the others in Milwaukee, Cudahy and New Berlin. Regal Rexnord also has its HQ for its motion controls solutions business in downtown Milwaukee.

According to the BizJournal, the United Steelworkers held two bargaining sessions with company representatives regarding a plant-closing agreement in West Milwaukee.

The BizJournal cites Tim Reiter, a staff representative with United Steelworkers District 7 in West Allis.

Another meeting is scheduled for the week of Sept. 5, according to Reiter.

Regal Rexnord makes electric motors and power transmission components and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. The company was founded as "Beloit Tool Corporation" in 1955.

