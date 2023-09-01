Regal Rexnord to close plant in West Milwaukee, impacting 50 workers, Steelworkers union says

WEST MILWAUKEE — Regal Rexnord Corp. is set to close its plant in West Milwaukee, the union told our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The closure impacts about 50 workers, who are represented by the United Steelworkers union.

Rexnord has a total of four factories in the Milwaukee area, with the others in Milwaukee, Cudahy and New Berlin. Regal Rexnord also has its HQ for its motion controls solutions business in downtown Milwaukee.

According to the BizJournal, the United Steelworkers held two bargaining sessions with company representatives regarding a plant-closing agreement in West Milwaukee.

The BizJournal cites Tim Reiter, a staff representative with United Steelworkers District 7 in West Allis.

Another meeting is scheduled for the week of Sept. 5, according to Reiter.

Regal Rexnord makes electric motors and power transmission components and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. The company was founded as "Beloit Tool Corporation" in 1955.

