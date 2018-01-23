Red Cross says need for blood donors is critical

Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled American Red Cross blood drives and the resulting blood and platelet donation shortfall since earlier this month.

The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.

"We had an urgent need for blood donors," said Lizzie Gill, Account Manager at the American Red Cross. "Now we have a critical need."

More than 550 blood drives have been forced to cancel due to winter weather in January, causing over 16,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected through last week. In addition, bitter cold and widespread flu have contributed to very low turnout at many blood drives.

“Blood and platelet donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in,” said Laura McGuire, external communications manager of the local Red Cross Blood Services Region.“Donors are critically needed to restock the shelves for patients in their community as well as areas where donors are unable to give due to inclement weather.”



"We encourage people to find a drive if they can make it safely, if they're eligible to donate, come out and help the Red Cross," Gill said. "Anyone who is an eligible donor, roll up a sleeve, find a blood drive, come out and donate."

In order to be eligible, donors must be at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health. That's been difficult for donors as well with a recent flu spike across the country.

"Cold and flu is kind of a big impact on donating blood," Gill said. "We ask that you're in good health when donating blood. Otherwise, you'll be deferred."

Gill says a big natural disaster could risk many lives because of the dip in blood donors. This becomes especially prevalent after Tuesday morning's tsunami scare on the west coast.

"We meet our local needs first but it's like your cell phone battery," Gill said. "It's something you need to recharge every single day. It needs to be supplied all over the place. Blood is needed every two seconds. It can go anywhere. If there's a traumatic incident, a regularly scheduled surgery or a mom and a newborn baby, lots of people need blood and keep those hospital shelves stocked."

Every day, no matter the weather, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations to meet the needs of patients like Finn Olson. Last January, Finnegan "Finn" was born with a rare heart condition. He required multiple transfusions before, during and after heart transplant surgery last summer. Transfusions had an almost immediate effect on his personality and skin’s appearance.

“Each time Finn received a transfusion, you could see him pink up right away and have significantly more energy,” said his mother, Ali Olson. “We credit blood donation with making Finn stronger and helping keep him alive long enough to receive a new heart. Finn is living proof that blood helps save lives.”

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The dates and locations of blood drives throughout southeastern Wisconsin are also listed here.

Dodge County

Beaver Dam

2/12/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

2/13/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

1/22/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St

Horicon

1/25/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., IAM LL873 Union Hall, 258 Barstow St

Iron Ridge

2/20/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michael's Lutheran Church, N4911 Gray Road

Mayville

1/24/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

1/22/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Reformed Church, 406 S. High St.

Watertown

1/31/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive

1/31/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lebanon Elementary School, W4712 County Rd O

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac

1/23/2018: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

2/12/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moraine Park Tech Coll, 235 N National Ave

Ripon

2/15/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ripon College, 300 Seward St

2/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St.

Jefferson County

Fort Atkinson

1/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MATC Fort Atkinson, 827 Banker Rd.

Jefferson

2/15/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Waterloo

2/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

Watertown

1/29/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/29/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

1/30/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

Kenosha County

Kenosha

2/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Todd Wehr Center, 2001 Alford Park Drive

Milwaukee County

Cudahy

2/14/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Greenfield

1/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Southwest YMCA, 11311 W Howard Ave

Milwaukee

1/23/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W Kilbourn

1/25/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

1/31/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 4965 S 20th S

2/2/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Marquette Gymnasium, 1508 W. Clybourn Street

2/19/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cardinal Stritch - Bonaventure Hall, 6801 N Yates Rd

2/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

2/21/2018: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Xperience Fitness - West Allis, 6706 W. Greenfield Avenue

2/22/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee State Office Building, 819 N. 6th St.

2/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave

Oak Creek

2/20/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Creek West Middle School, 8401 S 13th St

West Allis

2/6/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

Ozaukee County

Cedarburg

2/1/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

Fredonia

2/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fredonia Government Center, 242 Fredonia Ave

Mequon

1/25/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Albrecht Hall, 12800 N Lake Shore Dr

1/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Albrecht Hall, 12800 N Lake Shore Dr

2/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

Port Washington

1/23/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

1/27/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 504 W Grand Ave

Racine County



Union Grove

2/8/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street

Sheboygan County

Cedar Grove

2/13/2018: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

1/26/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/2/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/9/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/16/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

2/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

Walworth County

Elkhorn

2/7/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

2/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sperino's Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

2/9/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

2/1/2018: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St

2/2/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., University of Wisconsin Whitewater, 420 N Prairie St

Washington County

Germantown

2/5/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Jackson

1/22/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

West Bend

2/7/2018: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

Waukesha County

Brookfield

2/9/2018: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

Menomonee Falls

2/6/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Menomonee Falls Public Library, W156 N8436 Pilgrim Rd

North Prairie

2/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

1/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stone Bank Fire Department, W335N7107 Stone Bank Rd.

2/5/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

2/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

1/25/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/8/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Waukesha County Technical College, 800 Main

2/8/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/12/2018: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

2/15/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

2/22/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

2/1/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

2/9/2018: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

2/15/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

2/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ethnos360 Bible Institute, 606 Arcadian Avenue