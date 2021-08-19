Reckless drivers nearly hit pedestrians on Milwaukee school lawn, officials cracking down

**TMJ4's Tony Atkins will have a report on the incidents tonight on TMJ4 News at 5 p.m.**

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools has been forced to block the road parallel to Marshall High School with school buses after reckless drivers continued to drive on the school's lawn, threatening pedestrians' safety.

Drivers have been on the lawn multiple times in the past few days. The Milwaukee Police Department says they are investigating, particularly one instance in which a stolen car was used.

MPD says last Tuesday just before 3 p.m., someone drove the car onto the school lawn, almost hitting pedestrians. Police say the car was later found empty and determined it had been stolen, but that it had not yet been reported stolen to authorities.

In that incident, police say they are seeking unknown suspects.

Common Council President and Alderman Cavalier Johnson said in a statement Thursday that two drivers were on the lawn at the time last Tuesday.

On Thursday, TMJ4 News crews then spotted another driver driving in circles on the school lawn. Several people were standing and walking nearby. The car then began swerving along 64th Street into the wrong lane.

RECKLESS DRIVING: Just now a driver was seen recklessly driving onto the school grounds of Marshall High School after poles were recently put up around the school to prevent this from happening. @tmj4 @TonyAtkinsTV pic.twitter.com/4Mv6FFBAYq — Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) August 19, 2021

The day before, officials put up barriers in the area to prevent the drivers.

Ald. Johnson said in the statement that "It makes me angry to see how careless and reckless these drivers were operating, and to see how scared these innocent students were during the incidents."

According to his statement:

"Students could have been critically hurt or killed, and for what? A silly display for a few seconds in a car.



As a community we need to have grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, siblings – and especially parents – discuss with their younger kin the dangers of this sort of behavior behind the wheel. We’ve had four homicides by reckless drivers in the past two weeks, and those incidents were as preventable as they were horrific.



What took place at Marshall on Tuesday could have had a similar deadly result, and simply put, that would have been a new homicide case for Milwaukee Police."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

