Raymond superintendent resigns, cites death threats and district's legal issues

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. — Raymond School District's superintendent Michael Garvey announced his resignation Monday during a school board meeting.

Garvey submitted his letter of resignation in October but requested the Raymond School Board release him from his contract effective Dec. 31, 2023, as well as from any "liquidated damages being assessed." In the letter, Garvey says he has been a victim of hostility, including receiving death threats, and notes the District's legal issues.

You can read Garvey's full resignation letter, which he read Monday evening, below:

Raymond Resignation by TMJ4 News

"Since the middle of summer, a group of vindictive staff members in consort with vindictive community members has held the District hostage," the letter reads in part. "The introduction of a hired agitator at Board meetings is the ultimate example. Unkind, untrue, and unsubstantiated accusations of misconduct, have run rampant."

Garvey's letter notes the "fiscal resources" of the District are being "drained" due to the need to "engaged legal counsel."



RELATED COVERAGE: Board votes to consider firing Raymond Elementary School principal

Garvey goes on to note," It has been said that a hostile work environment exists. The target, and yes victim, of the most hostility has been me. Death threats directed towards me and my family members, our property and even our animals are unprecedented."

The Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation.

The Raymond School District has one school, Raymond Elementary, in Racine County. As TMJ4 previously reported, the Board voted 4-1 to consider not renewing its principal's contract despite protests in September. That specific meeting had to be adjusted due to threats against school leaders, which prompted the school to go into a "modified soft lockdown." That means students could continue learning in the building, but no visitors would be allowed inside the facility.

